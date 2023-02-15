Saudi Arabia to Develop 3,000 Buildings for Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) will construct 3,000 temporary buildings for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Supervisor-General of KSRelief, Abdullah Al Rabeah, reported that over 3,000 temporary buildings equipped with basic utilities will be built in Turkey and Syria.

He said that thousands of people require shelter and there’s a need to provide assistance to the earthquake victims for weeks, if not months. Saudi relief supplies have already reached Turkey and northern Syria, including Aleppo.

Two planes, carrying aid, landed in Aleppo for the first time in 12 years after the US lifted sanctions against Syria for 6 months.

The disastrous earthquakes, which occurred on 6 February, caused massive devastation in Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people.

Following the earthquake, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman launched a fundraising campaign for the victims.