UAE Donates 1,461 Tons of Aid to Turkey and Syria

UAE has provided over 1,461 tons of aid to earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria via 66 relief flights in a bid to provide humanitarian assistance to disaster victims.

The death toll in both countries has reportedly surpassed 41,000, with millions of others affected by the calamity.

UAE is supporting these countries under ‘Operation Gallant Knight/2,’ jointly headed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation (MoFAIC), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Interior (MoI), Emirates Red Crescent, and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Under the operation, Emirati rescue teams have been deployed in Turkey and Syria. UAE has also developed a 50-bed mobile hospital for the treatment of thousands of survivors in Turkey.

Commander of the UAE’s Search-and-Rescue Team in Turkey, Colonel Khaled Al Hammadi, stated that they’re working in shifts to locate survivors with the help of sniffer dogs.

Earlier, the US allowed Syria to receive aid for the earthquake victims by lifting sanctions for 6 months.