Telenor Pakistan CEO Asks Employees to “Hold the Line”

Amid tough economic conditions and growing news of Telenor / PTCL merger, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, has urged the employees to stay put, do their best and focus on delivering their best rather than being distracted by what’s beyond everyone’s control and turn a deaf ear to any concerns coming their way.

The CEO, in a detailed message to employees, underscored that the global as well as local economy is at its lowest since the inception of Telenor Pakistan, and hence may require extraordinary effort from the team at this stage of economic turbulence.

He said that mitigating these tough conditions would require super skills, firm dedication, and a spirit that’s never been seen before.

And as if these ongoing tough economic conditions were not enough, the Telenor Group is also trying to re-align its focus that stirred the news of Telenor / PTCL merger, leaving the employees of Telenor Pakistan concerned and unclear about their future.

Irfan, to settle down the uncertainty, messaged employees that Telenor Pakistan is here to stay, and any realignment, if it may occur, may take at least two years, if not more, to realize.

And hence, the company, employees and the growth-path are going to stay intact for longer than what a lot of Telenor Pakistan employees are assuming, he said.

He emphasized that the proposed merger, if it concludes successfully – as no one knows how it may pan out – may take years and till then, it’s Telenor Pakistan employees who have to sail the boat all along to the shores.

He also hinted that the re-alignment (that’s what he is terming the proposed merger) may also not happen at all. And hence, it’s too early to speculate, judge, and reach a conclusion at this stage.

Telenor CEO stated that this is a challenging time on many fronts, and staying together, clear, and focused is what is needed from the team – more than ever before.

