Abdul Razzaq Believes PSL’s Rising Star Can Become Shoaib Akhtar’s Successor

Former Pakistani cricketer, Abdul Razzaq has lauded the bowling talent of Ihsanullah, who has been exceptional in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to the media, the former all-rounder stated that the Multan Sultans pacer has the potential to deliver a ball close to the 160 kph mark in the future.

The 20-year-old pacer displayed an exceptional bowling performance in the recent match against Quetta Gladiators as he left the opposition team struggling to cope. The right-arm pacer picked up five wickets while conceding just 12 runs in his four-over spell, helping his team to bowl out the opposition for a meagre total of 110.

Razzaq, who has been impressed by Khyber District-born pacer talent, believes that with proper training and fitness work, the youngster can touch the 160 kph mark.

The former all-rounder has also highlighted the importance of nurturing talented players like Ihsanullah and giving them opportunities to perform on big platforms like the PSL.

Ihsanullah’s exceptional bowling performance has also set a new record in the PSL history. He bowled at an average speed of 144.37 kph, making it the fastest four-over spell ever recorded in the tournament.

With his impressive performance, Ihsanullah has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and experts who are eager to see him evolve as a prominent fast bowler in the future.

