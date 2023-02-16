Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

Islamabad United will come face to face against Karachi Kings in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super Leauge (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Islamabad United, who have previously won the PSL in 2016 and 2018, will be looking to kick off their campaign in style and add valuable points to the league table.

Last year, the Shadab-Khan-led side secured fourth place in the group stage with four wins and six defeats, courtesy of their superior net run-rate.

Having endured the worst season in the league last year, the Kings began their 2023 campaign with a loss as well. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi by just two runs at home.

Islamabad United have retained their core, with a destructive batting line-up to their service yet again. Alex Hales, however, will not be available for the first two weeks.

Both former champions have faced off against each other a total of 18 times in the last seven seasons, with United winning 12 of them and Kings winning six matches.

