Daraz Celebrates Two Years of Partnership with PCB, Gears Up to Stream HBL PSL 2023

As the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) goes live to grip cricket lovers across Pakistan, Daraz and Pakistan Cricket Board held an event at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi to celebrate two years of their successful partnership.

Last year, Daraz won PSL’s exclusive digital streaming rights for the 2022-2023 seasons, which resulted in over 180 million accumulated views over the first season and allowed Pakistanis to watch the popular league free of cost on their smartphones.

Najam Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, and Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, of Daraz Pakistan, graced the ceremony as the chief guests. Also present at the event were Barrister Salman Naseer, Chief Operating Officer of PCB, and Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan.

This year’s season, which will be running from February 13 to March 19, will be available for free streaming on Daraz’s app again and fans will be able to enjoy their favorite matches in high quality.

Commenting on the success of this partnership, Najam Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, stated: “The PCB is delighted to have quality commercial partners such as Daraz, who have supported the HBL PSL and other PCB events by using their reach to take cricket to the wider audiences, thus, supporting the PCB in the promotion of Pakistan cricket.”

He further said, “The PCB values its partnership with Daraz and we hope to strengthen this relationship in the best interest of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.”

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan, said, “Our partnership with PCB has helped us live true to our mission of uplifting communities by ensuring Pakistanis are able to watch the much-loved Pakistan Super League by simply tapping on their smartphone screens.”

“At Daraz, we were able to hit several milestones through this collaboration, and remain confident that this year’s league will prove to be an even more exciting experience for us all,” he added.

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan, shared, “Our partnership with PCB was a very natural business step, considering cricket is the most followed sport and Daraz is the most followed e-commerce brand in the country.”

“This partnership has truly proven to be fruitful, where Daraz has enriched the scope of digital viewership of PSL, as a result of which their overall reach has increased across Pakistan. We look forward to evolving this partnership with PCB in near future to explore new avenues such as merchandising, content promotion, etc.” he added.