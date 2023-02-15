Here’s the PSL Points Table as Multan Dismantle Quetta

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Multan Sultans registered their first win of the competition as they convincingly defeated Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan struck early as they got rid of Quetta’s top order cheaply. Young quick, Ihsanullah was sensational as he picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict Quetta to only 110.

Chasing a target of 111, Multan lost Shan Masood early on but a solid partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw guided them home. Rossouw was exceptional as he struck a fine half-century

Multan won the match by 9 wickets as they gained their first points in the PSL standings and moved to the top of the table.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 2 1 1 0 2 1.382 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 2 0.100 Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.100 Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 0 -2.722 Islamabad United – – – – – –

