Here’s the PSL Points Table as Multan Dismantle Quetta

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 15, 2023 | 9:21 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Multan Sultans registered their first win of the competition as they convincingly defeated Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ

Multan struck early as they got rid of Quetta’s top order cheaply. Young quick, Ihsanullah was sensational as he picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict Quetta to only 110.

Chasing a target of 111, Multan lost Shan Masood early on but a solid partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw guided them home. Rossouw was exceptional as he struck a fine half-century

ALSO READ

Multan won the match by 9 wickets as they gained their first points in the PSL standings and moved to the top of the table.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 2 1 1 0 2 1.382
Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 2 0.100
Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050
Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.100
Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 0 -2.722
Islamabad United

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Natural Curves in Crystal Off-Shoulder Gown
Read more in lens

proproperty

Kuwait’s SSH to Design Twin-Tower ‘Aurum One’ in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
close
>