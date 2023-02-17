Heatwave in Sindh Breaks 80-Year Old Record

The forecasted heatwave in Sindh has begun with a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius recorded in Mithi (Tharparkar) on Thursday.

According to weather reports, this is the highest temperature the region has reached in February in 80 years.

The region is expected to break similar weather records in the coming days, as per reports from earlier this week.

Based on the forecast, the temperature in Sindh is likely to reach between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius over the next several days.

This statement comes from Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, who expects that temperatures will rise in the Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Badin, and Thatta districts of the province.

While the peak temperature in Karachi is forecast to be 33 degrees Celsius on 17 and 18 February, temperatures in other regions of Sindh are not expected to rise as quickly.

This warm spell is likely to continue until 21 February, with the cooling effects of the sea wind being temporarily postponed due to an Anticyclonic Circulation reaching the coast.