PCB Announces Huge Discount on Tickets for PSL 8 Matches

To provide young cricket fans an opportunity to see the cricket stars in action up close, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to provide a 50 percent discount to those under the age of 18 for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 matches in Karachi.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Karachi Suffer 2nd Consecutive Defeat

This discount is applicable for all matches and one ticket can be bought on a B-Form. Each child will be required to bring their B-Form, on which they have bought the ticket, to enter the stadium.

This discount is part of the PCB’s efforts to continue to inspire the next generation to take up the sport.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads