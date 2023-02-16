Multan Sultan’s Fiery Pacer Breaks Haris Rauf’s Record of Fastest Spell in PSL History

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 16, 2023 | 4:37 pm

In a thrilling match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Multan Sultans, Ihsanullah smashed the record for the highest average speed in a PSL game for a complete quota of 24 balls.

The 20-year-old pacer displayed exceptional pace and accuracy that put the opposition on the back foot, as he clocked an average speed of 144.37 kph.

ALSO READ

The relentless pace of Ihsanullah and his ability to generate movement off the pitch made it difficult for the Gladiators to keep up with his speed and accuracy. Ihsanullah was sensational as he picked up a five-wicket haul, conceding only 12 runs in his four overs.

With this spell, the Khyber district-born cricketer broke Haris Rauf’s record, which he set against the Peshawar Zalmi in 2022, with an average speed of 144.16 kph.

Another young Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah, had previously set a high standard when he bowled at an average speed of 143.73 kph against the Karachi Kings in 2020.

The performance of Naseem Shah was a testament to his immense talent and potential, and he remains one of the world’s most promising young bowlers today.

Star pacer, Mohammad Hasnain had impressed with his pace and accuracy, clocking an average speed of 143.41 kph during his spell against the Multan Sultans in 2021.

However, it was Wahab Riaz, who first set the record for the highest average speed against Quetta Gladiators who clocked an average speed of 143.33 kph in 2019.

ALSO READ
Bowler  Opposition  Average Pace Year
Ihsanullah Quetta Gladiators 144.37 kph 2023
Haris Rauf Peshawar Zalmi 144.16 kph 2022
Naseem Shah Karachi Kings 143.73 kph 2020
Mohammad Hasnain Multan Sultans 143.41 kph 2021
Wahab Riaz Quetta Gladiators 143.33 kph 2019

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Sona Rafiq is a Stunner in High-Slit Kurta [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA to Launch Anti-Encroachment Drive Against Car Showrooms
Read more in proproperty
close
>