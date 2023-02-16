Multan Sultan’s Fiery Pacer Breaks Haris Rauf’s Record of Fastest Spell in PSL History

In a thrilling match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Multan Sultans, Ihsanullah smashed the record for the highest average speed in a PSL game for a complete quota of 24 balls.

The 20-year-old pacer displayed exceptional pace and accuracy that put the opposition on the back foot, as he clocked an average speed of 144.37 kph.

The relentless pace of Ihsanullah and his ability to generate movement off the pitch made it difficult for the Gladiators to keep up with his speed and accuracy. Ihsanullah was sensational as he picked up a five-wicket haul, conceding only 12 runs in his four overs.

With this spell, the Khyber district-born cricketer broke Haris Rauf’s record, which he set against the Peshawar Zalmi in 2022, with an average speed of 144.16 kph.

Another young Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah, had previously set a high standard when he bowled at an average speed of 143.73 kph against the Karachi Kings in 2020.

The performance of Naseem Shah was a testament to his immense talent and potential, and he remains one of the world’s most promising young bowlers today.

Star pacer, Mohammad Hasnain had impressed with his pace and accuracy, clocking an average speed of 143.41 kph during his spell against the Multan Sultans in 2021.

However, it was Wahab Riaz, who first set the record for the highest average speed against Quetta Gladiators who clocked an average speed of 143.33 kph in 2019.