PSL Points Table as Karachi Suffer 2nd Consecutive Defeat

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 16, 2023 | 10:35 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Islamabad United registered a win in their opening match of the competition as they beat the home team, Karachi Kings, who suffered their second consecutive loss in the competition.

Karachi Kings put on 173/7 courtesy of a sensational half-century by Haider Ali. Karachi was on course to put a much bigger total on board but some quality bowling by Islamabad United restricted them to an achievable total.

Islamabad faltered early on in their innings as they lost Paul Stirling and Hassan Nawaz cheaply. Colin Munro and Rassie van der Dussen rebuilt the innings as they put United in a commanding position. Munro struck a 24-ball half-century as he set up the run-chase perfectly. Azam Khan made solid contribution as Islamabad chased down the target comfortably.

Islamabad won the match by 4 wickets as they gained their first points in the PSL standings and moved to the 2nd spot in the table.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 2 1 1 0 2 1.382
Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.059
Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 2 0.100
Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050
Karachi Kings 2 0 2 0 0 -0.585
Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 0 -2.722

