UAE Announces Major Updates For Visa and Entry Permits

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in UAE has revised several visa and entry permits under its smart services system.

The revisions have been made to around 15 services and processes. One of the changes includes a person’s residence visa won’t be renewed if they stay outside UAE for over 6 months.

The ICA has added additional options for canceling and changing visa information for registered GCC citizens who don’t have an Emirates ID. The changes also feature services to extend the visit visa of a relative or friend for 30, 60, and 90 days on single or multiple trips, and to extend the pre-entry validity of visas.

In addition, people can now print visa and residence details under the smart service system. A ‘PRAN Number’ has been assigned to the financial receipt to identify requests. The system also stopped delegate services, facility funds services, and other related features and verification mechanisms.

Disabled persons don’t need to submit fingerprints during passport applications for issuance, renewal, and replacement. A service has been launched for the issuance of a group family visa for tourism, medical treatment, and patient companion, with single and multiple entry options for periods of 60 and 180 days.