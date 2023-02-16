Wiz Air Abu Dhabi Launches Ultra-Cheap Flights to Saudi Arabia

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched flights to Madinah, a sacred place in Islam, also known as ‘The Enlightened City.’

The airfare starts at AED 219 ($59.6), giving passengers an affordable choice during ongoing inflation. Tickets can be booked via Wiz Air Abu Dhabi’s website.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of the airline, expressed excitement at the prospect of boosting Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. He stated that the airline is committed to improving connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operations Company, which manages Madinah airport, praised Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s decision to join their network, offering daily flights on the Madinah-Abu Dhabi route.

Wizz Air has also launched the WIZZ Flex service, allowing passengers to cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fees. Passengers will receive 100% of the fare in airline credit.

Separately, Saudi Arabian government has allowed Umrah pilgrims to travel through any of the country’s international airports. Previously, they could only travel via Jeddah, Madinah, Taif, or Yanbu.