Connected Pakistan & ITCN Join Hands to Bring Growth Summit ’23

Connected Pakistan has joined hands with ITCN to bring Growth Summit 2023. The event is scheduled to be held on the 23rd and 24th of February, 2023, at the Pak China Friendship Center, Islamabad.

Themed ‘It’s Time to Grow & Accelerate’, Growth Summit is a tech event that aims to bring together leaders in the technology industry to share their knowledge and experience with attendees.

The summit aims to inspire attendees to think creatively and come up with new ideas that can drive innovation in their respective fields.

The event is bringing in industry experts to discuss technology in their keynote speeches, while the panel discussions will discuss problems & solutions and the question-and-answer sessions are designed to help answer all your questions.

Connected Pakistan is a “Tech Social Enterprise, a movement to empower Pakistan’s future through technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.”

ITCN Asia is the largest IT event that catapulted the local IT industry, introducing Karachi as the regional IT hub attracting major IT players all around.

