DHA Karachi, Ilma University Partner to Offer Scholarships and Employment Opportunities

ILMA University and DHA Karachi have signed MOU to offer scholarships to the employees, DHA members, as well as their children.

The MOU aims to promote academic excellence and facilitate access to quality education for the community. As part of the partnership, both partners will work together to identify deserving candidates and offer scholarships in various disciplines, including business, software engineering, computer science, media, and fashion design.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials of both organizations, including VC ILMA University, Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Director Quality Assurance Fawwad Mahmood Butt, Head of Alumni & Placements Sajida Qureshi, while DHA was represented by Director Marketing & PR Col (Retd.) Kashif Fazal and other team members.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. (Retd.) Kashif Fazal highlighted the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and industry partners for the development of human resources in the country.

Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighted the role of education in promoting economic development and social progress in the community.

He said, “We are pleased to partner with DHA Karachi for scholarships internships, job opportunities, promotion of sports, joint academic research, and joint CSR initiatives.”

More information can be gained from Ilma University’s website.