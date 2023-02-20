Dubai Jails Men For Stealing Rs. 16 Crore Worth of Cigarettes

Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced 9 men to 6-month imprisonment for stealing 375 cigarette boxes worth AED 2.25 million (Rs. 160,205,038) from a warehouse in Al Qusais. The court has also imposed a fine of the same value on them.

The culprits will be deported to their home countries after their term is completed. The Director of a tobacco trading company registered a police complaint after his warehouse was robbed.

The Director stated that the main door was broken when he got there and 375 cigarette boxes were missing. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) responded promptly and arrested 3 culprits from Al Aweer.

The remaining suspects were caught after one of the arrested persons told the police about their whereabouts.

The court’s ruling highlights the seriousness with which the UAE pursues such crimes, sending a strong message to offenders.