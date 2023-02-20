Massive Corruption Scandal Rocks IPL Just Before the Start of New Edition

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which is considered the biggest and most lucrative cricket league in the world, has been rocked by a shocking revelation of fraud.

Former anti-corruption chief of India, Neeraj Kumar, has revealed how officials defrauded cricketers of lakhs of rupees in the name of securing a place in the IPL.

Neeraj Kumar, in his new book ‘A Coup in Cricket’, has written that such incidents are common and often happen at the grassroots level.

The former anti-corruption chief further added that during his three-year tenure (2015- 2018), he realized that fixing is just a drop in the ocean of corruption in cricket.

Neeraj went on to say that he was appalled by the extent to which some coaches and officials would go to exploit young and aspiring cricketers.

“I have seen cases where coaches and officials have promised young cricketers a place in the IPL team in exchange for a substantial sum of money,” he added.

Kumar’s revelations have sent shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity, with many former players and officials calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Former Indian captain, Kapil Dev, said, “This is a sad day for cricket. The IPL is a prestigious tournament, and for it to be tarnished by such fraudulent activities is deeply disappointing.”