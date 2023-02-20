Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 20th, 2023: Revival of El Clasico

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

The El Clasico of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, is set to be played today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators will be hoping to continue their momentum from the last match as they defeated Karachi Kings. Quetta have so far won one and lost one in the two matches they have played in the tournament so far.

Peshawar will be looking to bounce back after their crushing defeat against Multan Sultans in their previous encounter. They too have won one and lost one in their opening two games in the competition.

Both teams will be aiming to win the match and climb to the second spot in the PSL points table.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Monday, 20 February Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

