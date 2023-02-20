Pat Cummins Rates Shaheen’s Yorker as More Lethal Than Bumrah

Australian captain, Pat Cummins has made an interesting comparison between the yorkers of star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Afridi, and India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

While speaking in ‘You Have to Answer,’ the Australian pacer rated the 22-year-old fast bowler’s yorkers as more dangerous than Indian bowling great.

Former cricketers and experts frequently compare both fast bowlers due to their bowling skills and consistency in taking wickets in all three formats of cricket.

Last month, former Pakistani cricketer, Abdul Razzaq said that Shaheen is a better bowler than Bumrah, claiming that the Indian pacer is nowhere near Shaheen.

The former all-rounder stated that despite having represented India for seven years in international cricket, he hasn’t made much of an impact at the top level.

Razzaq added that Shaheen, on the other hand, has established himself as a complete pacer not only in Pakistan but also around the world in a relatively short period of time.

However, both Shaheen and Bumrah have been fighting injuries in recent times while the former is still out of action for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury.