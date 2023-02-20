Quetta Gladiators Finally Release PSL 8 Anthem by DJ Bravo [Video]

Quetta Gladiators have finally released their anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The anthem, sung by former Quetta player, DJ Bravo is titled ‘We’re the Champions’ and has been appreciated by the Quetta Gladiator fans.

The official anthem was released by Quetta Gladiators on their social media accounts. Check out the video here:

This is the second time that DJ Bravo has sung the PSL anthem for Quetta Gladiators. His previous anthem, ‘We the Gladiators’ was Quetta’s official anthem for PSL 2019. The song gained a lot of social media traction with over 8 million views on YouTube.

Bravo is regarded as one of the finest T20 players in history, having won the T20 World Cup on two occasions. His music career is also a highly successful one, with his first song, ‘Champion’ dedicated to West Indies’ second T20 World Cup win, garnering over 135 million views on YouTube.

Quetta will be hoping that Bravo’s latest anthem can spur them on as they look to qualify for the PSL playoffs for the first time in three years. Quetta have, so far, won one and lost one in the two matches they have played in PSL 8.

