PSL 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Former champions, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will square off today in the ninth game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The much-important encounter between the two sides is scheduled to take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar’s Latest Comments Are the Worst Amir Will Ever Hear

The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will be looking to bounce back after a 56-run defeat against Multan Sultans in their second encounter of the ongoing season.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side, on the other hand, will be keen to extend their winning streak after defeating Karachi Kings in a thrilling finish in Karachi last week.

The encounter will be aired live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Match scorecard, live commentary, and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads