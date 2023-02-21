CDA Halts Margalla Town Underpass Project for Good

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has abruptly halted construction on the Margalla Town underpass project on Murree Road, which had a staggering cost of Rs. 180 million.

It is worth noting that 70 percent of the construction project had already been completed. However, upon inspecting the project site, the newly appointed CDA Chairman found it unnecessary and ordered development to be suspended.

This decision was made despite the fact that the CDA had already paid a portion of the contractor’s fees. Nevertheless, the Chairman has not taken any action against employees of the relevant authorities who failed to detect flaws in the plan.

Hundreds of citizens from Margalla Town, Rawal Town, Poona Faqira, Oriyan, and Mohriyan have taken to the streets to protest the decision.

Their concern is justified since more than 10,000 cars are estimated to pass through the underpass each day, and delaying the project would have severe repercussions for both the public and the government. Residents have also expressed concern that this suspension will directly impact traffic flow towards Islamabad Murree Road, causing inconvenience for commuters.