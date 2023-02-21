News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Suzuki Raises Prices Again With Swift Nearing Kia Stonic’s Price

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 21, 2023 | 11:28 am

The price hike storm is far from over, following Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) second price hike within two weeks.

As per the ongoing trend, Pak Suzuki has cited mounting inflation and local currency depreciation as the culprits for the price increase. With immediate effect, the revised car prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
                                                                                               Alto
Alto VX 2,034,000 2,144,000 110,000
Alto VXR 2,359,000 2,487,000 128,000
Alto VXR AGS 2,528,000 2,665,000 137,000
Alto VXL AGS 2,615,000 2,795,000 144,000
                                                                                           Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 2,877,000 3,062,000 185,000
Wagon R VXL 3,052,000 3,248,000 196,000
Wagon R AGS 3,348,000 3,563,000 215,000
                                                                                             Cultus
Cultus VXR 3,326,000 3,540,000 214,000
Cultus VXL 3,654,000 3,889,000 235,000
Cultus AGS 3,906,000 4,157,000 251,000
                                                                                              Swift
Swift GL M/T 3,807,000 4,052,000 245,000
Swift GL CVT 4,092,000 4,335,000 263,000
Swift GLX CVT 4,462,000 4,725,000 263,000
                                                                                          Bolan
Bolan VX 1,754,000 1,852,000 92,000
With these new prices, Suzuki’s cars have become ridiculously expensive. Swift, in particular, has entered the small crossover territory, with a price that’s just Rs. 85,000 shy of a base Kia Stonic.

Last week, the automaker announced another production halt due to the ongoing economic situation and inventory shortage. More non-production days imply further sales decline. That, coupled with the recent price hike, may cause Pak Suzuki to lose a significant chunk of its market share.


