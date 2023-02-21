Suzuki Raises Prices Again With Swift Nearing Kia Stonic’s Price

The price hike storm is far from over, following Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) second price hike within two weeks.

As per the ongoing trend, Pak Suzuki has cited mounting inflation and local currency depreciation as the culprits for the price increase. With immediate effect, the revised car prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 2,034,000 2,144,000 110,000 Alto VXR 2,359,000 2,487,000 128,000 Alto VXR AGS 2,528,000 2,665,000 137,000 Alto VXL AGS 2,615,000 2,795,000 144,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 2,877,000 3,062,000 185,000 Wagon R VXL 3,052,000 3,248,000 196,000 Wagon R AGS 3,348,000 3,563,000 215,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 3,326,000 3,540,000 214,000 Cultus VXL 3,654,000 3,889,000 235,000 Cultus AGS 3,906,000 4,157,000 251,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 3,807,000 4,052,000 245,000 Swift GL CVT 4,092,000 4,335,000 263,000 Swift GLX CVT 4,462,000 4,725,000 263,000 Bolan Bolan VX 1,754,000 1,852,000 92,000

With these new prices, Suzuki’s cars have become ridiculously expensive. Swift, in particular, has entered the small crossover territory, with a price that’s just Rs. 85,000 shy of a base Kia Stonic.

Last week, the automaker announced another production halt due to the ongoing economic situation and inventory shortage. More non-production days imply further sales decline. That, coupled with the recent price hike, may cause Pak Suzuki to lose a significant chunk of its market share.