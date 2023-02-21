Section 144 Imposed in Lahore: What Does This Mean for PSL 8?

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore has imposed Section 144 in view of the prevailing security situation. With just PSL’s Lahore leg only a few days away, fans are worried about the consequences this development could have for the event.

According to the official notification issued late last night, the parts of the provincial capital where Section 144 has been imposed include the area from Mian Mir Bridge to Instabul Chowk on Mall Road (Shahrah-e-Quaide-e-Azam) and its vicinity. Other areas under the Section 144 are Punjab Civil Secretariat and its adjoining roads and Main Boulevard Gulberg.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Unique PSL Milestone

Section 144 prohibits all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests, and other similar activities in the areas mentioned above.

Here is the official notification:

PSL action in Lahore kicks off on 26 February with the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, taking on Peshawar Zalmi. Due to the enactment of Section 144 in different areas around Gaddafi Stadium, fans are worried that their movement to the venue en mass could get hampered, resulting in them getting deprived of watching their favorite stars in action.

ALSO READ No. 2 Ranked Bowler to Miss PSL 2023 After Sri Lanka Cricket Refuses to Issue NOC

They are also fearing that in a worst-case scenario, PCB management could shift the Lahore leg of the PSL to another venue. It is likely that DC Lahore could extend Section 144 beyond the original 7-day period if the security threat doesn’t subside.

Nine matches of PSL have been scheduled in Lahore, including the most important ones from the business end of the tournament. Qualifier, eliminators, and the final of the PSL will be held from 15-19 March in Lahore.