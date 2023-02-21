Karachi To Take Stern Action Against Illegal Cars

The Sindh government has decided to conduct a crackdown operation against cars running on the roads illegally.

The provincial Chief Minister of Information and Transportation Sharjeel Inam Memon announced this during a press conference. According to him, the following cars will face strict action from the authorities:

Vehicles without number plates.

Running on open letters.

With “applied for registration” notices.

With fake registration number plates.

With tinted windows.

All vehicles in violation of relevant laws will be impounded starting February 28. Memon said that this non-stop campaign will spare no one. Showroom owners cannot sell unregistered vehicles. In case of non-compliance and a subsequent crime, the dealership will also be held responsible.

After the recent attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO), the provincial government has decided to implement SOPs for emergency situations in the future. He requested the public and other stakeholders should cooperate with the relevant authorities.