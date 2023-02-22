Islamabad’s First Food Authority to Become Functional from March

Islamabad’s first food authority will become fully functional from the first week of March after legal and administrative hurdles are cleared.

According to sources in the district administration, the hiring process for the Islamabad Food Authority has been completed, the new staff is currently being trained. Chief Commissioner Islamabad initially approved vehicles and other equipment for the authority.

According to sources, the hiring of a deputy director, veterinary specialist, dairy specialist, public analyst, food safety officers, assistant food safety officers, inspectors, and lab assistants has been completed. The former chief commissioner Islamabad Capt (Retd) Usman Younis started the hiring process for the food authority in October last year.

The secretariat of Islamabad Food Authority will be established in district administration complex G-10. The Authority will be responsible for ensuring the safety and quality of all food items and products in the federal capital by raising awareness and enforcing food hygiene and quality standards.

The Authority will specify procedures and guidelines for setting up and accreditation of food laboratories and formulate methods of sampling, analysis of samples, and reporting of results. The Authority will specify licensing, prohibition orders, recall procedures, and improvement notices. The Authority will also collect and analyze relevant scientific and technical data relating to food and will establish a system of network of food operators and consumers to facilitate food safety and quality control.

The Authority will be responsible for organizing training programs in food safety and standards. It will levy fees for registration, licensing, and other services.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory Act 2021, the board of Islamabad Food Authority will be 9-member strong with Chief Commissioner Islamabad as chairperson of the board.