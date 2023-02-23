AJK Govt Set to Increase FED on Cigarettes

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has decided to increase the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes on the pattern of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from Feb 14, 2023.

Official sources told ProPakistani that the tax authorities of AJK will issue a notification on Friday (tomorrow).

ALSO READ IMF Taxes Draw First Blood on Tobacco Sector as Cigarette Prices See 250% Increase

The AJK government has decided that the same increased rates would be applicable to the cigarettes manufactured in the AJK territory. The rates of the FED would be applicable retrospectively to the units located in Azad Kashmir.

According to the notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), under the first slab, if the printed retail price of locally produced cigarettes on-pack exceeds Rs. 9,000 per 1,000 cigarettes, the rate of the federal excise duty would be Rs. 16,500 per thousand cigarettes.

Under the second slab, the locally produced cigarettes if their on-pack printed retail price does not exceed Rs 9,000 per thousand cigarettes, the rate of the FED would be Rs 5,050 per thousand cigarettes.