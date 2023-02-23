Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day With Traditional Dance and Attire [Video]

The football world was abuzz with excitement as Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took center stage at the Al-Nassr Club on Wednesday.

In honor of Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day, Ronaldo donned traditional Saudi garb and performed the spirited Ardha dance with his Saudi hosts.

Fans were thrilled to see the international icon enthusiastically participating in the national ceremony, which began with a line of poetry and included drums and swords.

Ronaldo was clearly having a great time as he sipped Saudi coffee and danced to popular tunes, surrounded by his fellow players and staff.

The Al-Nassr Club also joined in the festivities, sharing a video on Instagram that showcased the celebrations of their administrative and technical staff.

The video highlighted the grandeur and glory of Saudi Arabia’s three centuries of history, and it quickly went viral among Saudi citizens.

Last year, Saudi Arabia began celebrating Founding Day as a national occasion, and Ronaldo’s enthusiastic participation in the Ardha dance only added to the excitement of this year’s celebrations.

Ronaldo, who officially joined Al-Nassr in January in a historic deal, clearly knows how to get in on the fun and celebrate in style.