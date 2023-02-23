Fans React As Enraged Wasim Akram Loses Cool After Defeat Against Multan Sultans [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 23, 2023 | 11:31 am

Cricket fans witnessed yet another thrilling finish in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium last night.

In their fifth match, Karachi Kings suffered their fourth defeat of the season after failing to finish one of the most exciting encounters in their favor against Multan Sultans.

The Imad Wasim-led side came close to chasing down the target of 197 runs against a strong bowling attack but fell three runs short with five wickets in hand.

The defeat not only disappointed Karachi Kings’ fans but also stunned captain, Imad Wasim and franchise President, Wasim Akram, who lost his cool after the loss.

After the final delivery, which decided the fate of one of the closest encounters in PSL this season, Wasim Akram kicked the chair in rage, drawing attention on social media.

Meanwhile, the short video of the incident quickly went viral on social media handles, and cricket fans had mixed reactions to it.

Here are some Twitter reactions from cricket fans.

