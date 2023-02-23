Shaheen Afridi Wins Hearts After Gifting a Plot to Lahore Qalandars’ Uncapped Teammate

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is in full swing, with fans enjoying thrilling finishes to the matches as well as the off-field activities of their favorite cricketers.

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, who have been putting in outstanding performances in the season, have also been having a good time off the field.

ALSO READ Here are the Details of Women’s Exhibition Matches During PSL 8

Qalandars’ captain, Shaheen Afridi, who received a plot as a reward for his remarkable performance against Quetta Gladiators, presented it to his teammate, Jalat Khan.

The owner of Lahore Qalandars, Sameen Rana, said in a short video that the franchise has gifted Afridi a plot in Qalandars City for his match-winning performance.

The 22-year-old fast bowler raised his hands to ask cheering teammates for silence and announced that he wants to present the plot to his teammate, Jalat Khan, who was the 12th man in the match.

ALSO READ Fans React As Enraged Wasim Akram Loses Cool After Defeat Against Multan Sultans [Video]

Shaheen also won an iPhone 14 for his performance against the Gladiators. However, the young fiery pacer decided to keep the smartphone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Shaheen Afridi-led side currently sits in the second spot on the PSL points table after winning two of their three encounters.

The defending champions will come face to face against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth game at the Gaddafi Stadium on 26 February.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads