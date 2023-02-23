Study Shows Suzuki Owners Are The Smartest

According to an intelligence quotient (IQ) research test, BMW and Land Rover drivers aren’t the brightest.

The test was conducted by a UK-based information website called Scrap Car Comparison. The outlet conducted this test to determine if the type of cars people drive correlates with their IQ.

The firm then formed a sample size of over 2,000 British drivers to take a standardized IQ test and rank them by car brand, recording results for 22 car companies. The study also defined powertrain, vehicle color, and personalization subsets that played a factor in the test.

According to the results, Skoda drivers were the smartest with a 99 IQ average. Suzuki owners ranked second with an IQ average of 98.08. Peugeot, Mini, and Mazda took the following positions with IQ averages of 97.79, 97.41, and 95.91 respectively.

BMW owners displayed the 3rd lowest IQ average of 91.68, followed by Fiat owners who scored 90.14 IQ average. Land Rover owners ranked at the very bottom, with an IQ average of 88.58.

These findings have triggered mixed reactions from car enthusiasts, with some taking it as a joke while others calling the results bogus and offensive.