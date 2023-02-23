Female Bike Thief Disguised As a Man Arrested From Karachi

Karachi Police has arrested a young girl who stole a motorcycle disguised as a man.

According to a media report, the department said on Thursday that the arrested girl is involved in stealing motorcycles from different areas of the city. “The accused used to steal motorcycles from Karachi and sell them in Balochistan,” it added

SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Januri told Urdu News that the department arrested the girl based on intelligence reports. He added that the young lady used to steal bikes from different areas of the city by posing as men.

The perpetrator’s real name is Samreen, although, she used to work under the alias Masha. The motorcycle recovered from her possession was stolen from the Defense police station.

The report added that Samreen used to work with a male accomplice, who is currently being pursued by the police. The accused has been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further investigation.