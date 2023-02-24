Haval and BAIC Manufacturer Shuts Down Production in Pakistan

The economic crisis in Pakistan has severely affected all industries, including the local auto sector, which is barely surviving. Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has suspended vehicle production for six days, illustrating the industry’s difficult situation.

The company will observe non-production days (NPDs) from February 27, 2023, to March 4, 2023. It has cited limited stock availability, due to completely knocked-down (CKD) kit import restrictions, as the cause for the NPDs.

ALSO READ Auto Parts Makers Lash Out at Frequent Car Price Increases

The official notification is as follows:

SEWL has clarified that the three-wheeler production facility will remain operational. This implies that only the production of Haval and BAIC vehicles will be affected.

In January 2023, Haval witnessed a sizeable increase in car sales. The company sold 416 units in a month, recording the highest sales in a single month since its launch in Pakistan.

Currently, Haval only has one SUV in its lineup — H6. The SUV is available in three variants including a Hybrid variant, which is also Pakistan’s first and only locally assembled hybrid SUV.

ALSO READ Australian Company Unveils a Flying Race Car

Although, the recent price and tax rate hikes have pushed the SUV deep into the Rs. 1 crore club. Therefore, while it is the only locally assembled hybrid SUV in Pakistan, it’s a pity that not many people can afford to buy it.