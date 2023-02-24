Nokia Unveils Oddly-Named and Affordable C02 Smartphone With Removable Battery

Nokia has unveiled its newest entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C02, featuring a removable battery, a feature that’s rare in smartphones today. The Nokia C02 is affordable. Its thick bezels on the display bring back memories of older phones.
Design and Display
The Nokia C02 boasts a 5.45-inch LCD with FWVGA+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio, along with thick bezels around the display and a polycarbonate frame with a nano-textured back. Furthermore, this device is IP52 water-resistant for added protection against moisture ingress.
Internals and Software
The Nokia C02 is equipped with an unnamed quad-core SoC running at 1.4GHz. It has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, running Android 12 (Go Edition), which comes with two years of security updates.
Cameras
The Nokia C02 has a 2MP front-facing camera and a single 5MP camera on the back with LED flash.
Battery and Pricing
The Nokia C02 is fueled by a 3,000 mAh removable battery that should provide ample power for an entire day. To charge, simply connect with a microUSB. The exact pricing and availability details of the Nokia C02 are yet unknown; however, it is expected to cost less than $80.
Nokia C02 Specifications
- Chipset: Unknown
- CPU: Quad-core 1.4 GHz
- OS: Android 12 (Go edition)
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display:
- 5.45″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1440 pixels resolution, 295 ppi
- Memory:
- RAM: 2 GB
- Internal: 32 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear: 5MP
- Front: 2MP
- Colours: Dark Cyan, Charcoal
- Battery: 3,000 mAh, Removable
- Price: $80 (Unofficial)