Nokia Unveils Oddly-Named and Affordable C02 Smartphone With Removable Battery

Nokia has unveiled its newest entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C02, featuring a removable battery, a feature that’s rare in smartphones today. The Nokia C02 is affordable. Its thick bezels on the display bring back memories of older phones.

Design and Display

The Nokia C02 boasts a 5.45-inch LCD with FWVGA+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio, along with thick bezels around the display and a polycarbonate frame with a nano-textured back. Furthermore, this device is IP52 water-resistant for added protection against moisture ingress.

Internals and Software

The Nokia C02 is equipped with an unnamed quad-core SoC running at 1.4GHz. It has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, running Android 12 (Go Edition), which comes with two years of security updates.

Cameras

The Nokia C02 has a 2MP front-facing camera and a single 5MP camera on the back with LED flash.

Battery and Pricing

The Nokia C02 is fueled by a 3,000 mAh removable battery that should provide ample power for an entire day. To charge, simply connect with a microUSB. The exact pricing and availability details of the Nokia C02 are yet unknown; however, it is expected to cost less than $80.

Nokia C02 Specifications