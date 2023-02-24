This New Browser Feature is Perfect for Videos and Images on Slow Internet

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 24, 2023 | 7:14 pm

One of the leading browsers, Opera, has launched a new feature called ‘Lucid Mode.’ The new mode enhances the quality of online videos and images, making them appear sharper and more vivid.

With a single click, Lucid Mode sharpens videos on popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. The feature applies advanced image processing techniques to improve the clarity of visual content.

Opera has also brought new functionalities like Twitter and Instagram feeds displayed in a sidebar. This feature makes it convenient for those who like to stay updated on social media while working.

Opera Lucid Mode

The browser has debuted another unique feature for saving and collecting web content through pinboards. Users can save articles, images, and videos they come across while browsing and organize them into customizable pinboards for later reference.

Opera users can access Lucid Mode by updating their browser to the latest version and clicking on the Lucid Mode icon in the toolbar. The feature is available on both desktop and mobile versions of the Opera browser. You can check out more details and download the browser here.

