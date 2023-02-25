Motorola Defy 2 Can Send SMS Without Wi-Fi or Network Signals

The Bullitt Group, renowned for creating durable mobile devices, is working on gadgets that facilitate seamless messaging through direct-to-satellite communication.

This is now possible on the recently launched Motorola Defy 2 which can be linked with the Motorola Defy Satellite Link device, connecting you to anyone in the world without requiring Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

Display and Build

The 6.6-inch screen of this device is fortified with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. Its 1080p 20:9 display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and can be operated with gloves and wet fingers. The fingerprint sensor is found on the back.

The Defy 2 is a sturdy 5G smartphone that has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its durability. It has been drop-tested on steel sheets from heights of up to 1.8m/6ft and can function effectively in extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 75°C.

It can also withstand humid environments, including salt mist. The phone is further safeguarded by a special antimicrobial coating with silver ions that protects it while on the move. It can be washed with soap and disinfectants for added cleanliness.

Internals and Software

The Moto phone is equipped with a Dimensity 930 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded using the microSD slot. It comes with Android 12 pre-installed and will be upgraded to versions 13 and 14.

The device will receive quarterly security updates for the first three years, followed by emergency SMR updates for an additional two years.

The phone’s highlight feature is the ability to send SMS messages to anyone, from any location that has an unobstructed view of the sky. Each message is limited to 140 bytes and supports Unicode, which means it will support all text systems.

Additionally, you can include your location with the message. The recipients won’t require any special equipment or software to receive them. However, in order to reply, they’ll need to download a free Android/iOS application.

Cameras

Located on the back of the device is a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera for closeup shots. These cameras work seamlessly underwater as well.

The waterdrop notch on the screen holds an 8MP selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

The phone runs on a non-removable 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged with a 15W wire or Qi charging.

The Motorola Defy 2 has a starting price of $599 with 12 months of SOS Assist.

Motorola Defy 2 Specifications