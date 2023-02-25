Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at Shoaib Akhtar for His Recent Absurd Comments

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has launched a scathing attack on Shoaib Akhtar after the latter’s recent comments regarding Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, and Shaheen Afridi.

The former fiery pacer had previously criticized Babar’s communication skills and expressed his desire for the Pakistan captain to become as big a brand as India’s Virat Kohli.

Furthermore, the 47-year-old also ridiculed Akmal’s pronunciation of the word “screen” during a live television program.

Speaking on a local TV channel, Ramiz expressed disapproval of Akhtar’s unnecessary and over-the-top remarks concerning both past and present cricketers. “Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar,” he declared.

Shoaib also had a recent issue with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First become a human and then a brand.

The ex-PCB chairman also expressed frustration at former players’ propensity to degrade Pakistan’s cricketing reputation with their delusional statements, a phenomenon he claims is unique to the country.

In contrast, Ramiz pointed out that it is highly unlikely to see a former Indian cricketer, such as Sunil Gavaskar, criticize another great such as Rahul Dravid.

Rambo bashes Shoaib Akhtar calls him delusional pic.twitter.com/FT3xb5MPeg — Ghumman (@emclub77) February 24, 2023

Regarding Akhtar’s ambitions of becoming the next PCB Chairman, Ramiz recommended that he first obtain a graduate degree before becoming eligible for the post.

Shoaib needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB.

Ramiz’s comments have once again highlighted the deep-rooted issues that exist within Pakistan’s cricketing landscape, with former players and officials engaging in public squabbles and undermining the country’s reputation.