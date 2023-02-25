Azam Khan Dedicates Memorable PSL Performance to Father Moin Khan

Islamabad United’s wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, Moin Khan, who is the coach of Quetta Gladiators, and termed him as his biggest inspiration after last night’s match.

While speaking to the media, the 24-year-old credited his father’s unwavering support for helping him perform well, even in challenging situations.

Azam’s explosive performance in the 13th game of the PSL against the Quetta Gladiators on Friday earned him widespread attention.

He hit an incredible 97 runs off just 42 balls, with nine boundaries and eight maximums.

With a strike rate of 230.95, the right-hand batter helped United pile up 92 runs in the last five overs, contributing to the team’s impressive total of 220-6.

Following the match, Azam spoke to the media and shared how his father praised his innings.

My father is my biggest inspiration. He made me mentally so strong and always backed me to perform well despite all the odds. He told me about the criticism and helped me fight against it. I hope I will keep making him proud.

Azam’s powerful performance helped United secure a 63-run victory over the Gladiators, who lost their fourth game out of five.

With his incredible talent and his father’s unwavering support, Azam is sure to continue making a name for himself in the world of cricket.