Azam Khan Responds to Questions on Fitness After Blistering Knock

Islamabad United’s explosive batter, Azam Khan, has revealed that he ignores criticism on his fitness and instead focuses on his performance.

In last night’s match against Quetta Gladiators, the hard-hitting batter scored an impressive 97 runs from just 42 balls, including nine fours and eight sixes.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Azam stated that he is not worried about national selection and is solely focused on his batting. “My fitness has always been great,” the 24-year-old said in a lighthearted manner.

My aim is to keep performing consistently. I rate my performances more [than fitness]. I don’t bother about negativity. As far as selection is concerned, it is the selectors’ call if they don’t want to select me. My performance is in front of everyone.

Azam’s father and Gladiators’ coach, Moin Khan, also praised his son’s innings and encouraged him to continue performing well.

My father is my biggest inspiration. He made me mentally so strong and always backed me to perform well despite all the odds. He already told me about the criticism and helped me fight against it. I hope I will keep on making him proud.

Azam’s confidence and focus on his performance have earned him praise from fans and critics alike.

His impressive knock in the match against Quetta Gladiators is proof of his ability to excel on the pitch, despite any doubts about his fitness.

With his eyes set on consistent performance, Azam is sure to make waves in the cricketing world.