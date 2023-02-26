PSL 2023 Live Streaming: Double-Header as Shaheen and Babar Go Head to Head

Karachi Kings will take on league leaders, Multan Sultans at National Bank Cricket Arena in the first match of the day. The action will head to Lahore for the first time as Lahore Qalandars face Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the day.

Karachi will be hoping to bounce back and get their revenge against Multan Sultans while Lahore will be hoping to continue their momentum as Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will be determined to spoil the homecoming party. The high-octane action of both matches can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Multan will be aiming to continue their run at the top and will be hoping that change in conditions does not hamper their winning streak. A must-win game for Karachi as they look to make it to the PSL playoffs after a disappointing campaign last year.

Similarly, Peshawar will be hoping to prove their class against Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars. Both teams will be looking to register their third wins of the campaign.

The matches will be broadcasted live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming of both matches will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Match scorecard, ball-by-ball updates, and live commentary can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

