Here are the 5 Best Individual Performances in PSL 8 So Far

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is fast heading toward the business end. The initial phase of the tournament witnessed some outstanding performances with both bat and ball.

Superstars from all across the world lit up the stadiums in Karachi and Multan. Now as the tournament moves towards Lahore and Rawalpindi, with just one match in Karachi remaining, let’s have a look at some of the best performances in the competition so far.

Here are the top 5 performances of the PSL 8 so far:

1. Martin Guptill’s Century

Quetta Gladiators’ Martin Guptill made history by becoming the first player to score a century in the eighth edition of the PSL. After Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first, Martin Guptill played a key role in the match by carrying the innings for his side singlehandedly.

Martin Guptill’s remarkable innings consisted of 117 runs off 67 balls, featuring 12 fours and 5 sixes. Despite losing wickets at the other end, his knock helped Quetta Gladiators to a respectable total of 168 runs.

His impressive performance earned him the Player of the Match award, as Quetta Gladiators secured a thrilling victory by a fine margin of six runs.

2. Mohammad Rizwan’s Century

In a thrilling match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, Mohammad Rizwan, the captain of Multan Sultans, achieved a remarkable feat by smashing his first century in the league.

After reaching his fifty in 42 deliveries, Rizwan accelerated his scoring rate, taking only 18 balls to reach his hundred from fifty. This is the fastest 50 to 100 acceleration by any Pakistani batter in the history of PSL.

Rizwan remained unbeaten throughout his innings, scoring an incredible 110 runs from 64 balls, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes. His outstanding performance helped Multan Sultans post a challenging total of 196 losing only two wickets in 20 overs.

In a nail-biting encounter, Multan Sultans managed to hold on to their nerves and secured a 3-run victory over Karachi Kings. Rizwan’s century was undoubtedly the highlight of the match, solely setting the high target, which in the end was high enough for Multan Sultans to seal the deal.

3. Ihsanullah’s Fifer

In the PSL 8 encounter between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, the former emerged victorious in a convincing manner, largely due to the stellar performance of their emerging pacer, Ihsanullah.

With an exceptional display of bowling, he managed to restrict the opposition to a meager total of 110 runs, while securing five wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs.

Ihsanullah’s remarkable spell included dismissals of prominent batters such as Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Naseem Shah. This feat marked the first five-wicket haul of the PSL for the young player and is sure to be a memorable moment in his career.

Overall, Ihsanullah’s exceptional performance played a significant role in the team’s triumph and underscores his potential as a rising star.

4. Azam Khan’s ‘No Less Than a Century’ Innings

Deciding to bat first despite winning the toss against Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United were struggling after losing early wickets and it was not until the arrival of Azam Khan that the game shifted decisively in their favor.

Azam’s brutal batting assault left Quetta Gladiators’ bowling attack reeling, as he smashed a blistering 42-ball 97 to power Islamabad United to a commanding total of 220 for 6. Azam’s scintillating innings was studded with eight sixes and nine fours.

Although he was unfortunately dismissed in the very last over, agonizingly missing out on a well-deserved century, his contribution was still deemed invaluable as he propelled his team to a mammoth total.

All in all, Azam’s superb display of batting was nothing short of a century in terms of value and it will undoubtedly be remembered for a long time to come.

5. Hasan Ali’s Comeback

Hasan Ali, the star Pakistani fast bowler, made an outstanding comeback for Islamabad United in the ongoing eighth edition of PSL. In his third game, after not being included in the side for the first two games, Hasan Ali produced a remarkable performance against Peshawar Zalmi.

He took 3 wickets for 35 runs, which not only halted Peshawar Zalmi’s momentum but also limited them to a below-par total.

Dismantling the top order of Peshawar Zalmi, Hasan Ali removed Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, and James Neesham as Peshawar Zalmi managed 156 which was easily chased by Islamabad United.

The outstanding spell holds prime importance in Hasan Ali’s career as he proved himself again after a long reign of rough form.

These are the top picks from the performances of the PSL 8 so far but seeing the exciting contests which are scheduled ahead more remarkable outings are expected.

