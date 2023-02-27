Almoiz Group Bags Six Awards at the NFEH Annual CSR Summit 2023

Almoiz Group of Industries – a leading conglomerate with diversified businesses in sugar, steel, power, food, and animal feed – has recently won six awards at the National Forum on Environment and Health (NFEH) Annual CSR Summit 2023.

The event took place at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, and was attended by representatives of various industries that have excelled in various areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in their respective industries.

These awards were presented to companies that performed outstandingly in the year 2022.

Almoiz Industries competed in six categories this year for the first time, including Community Development and Services, CSR Projects, Education and Scholarships, Green Energy and Initiatives, Social Impact and Sustainability, and Waste Management and Recycle.

The company made a significant contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods, and it also invested significantly in various other CSR projects throughout the year.

Almoiz Industries was able to win awards in all six categories, making it the company that bagged the highest number of awards in the competition compared to all the participating companies.

The awards were distributed by Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Government of Pakistan, who was the chief guest at the event.

While speaking about this achievement, Nauman Khan, Managing Director of Almoiz Group, said, “We are proud to receive these awards and are committed to continuing our contribution towards corporate social responsibility in the future as well.”

“We thank NFEH for organizing this event, patronizing CSR, and recognizing the efforts of various organizations that strive to make a healthy impact on our society,” he added.

NFEH is a non-governmental, non-profit, and voluntary organization that aims to sensitize corporations about their responsibilities towards their employees and the community.

The organization also facilitates, promotes, and creates environmental, healthcare, and education awareness among the general public, particularly youth, and children.

NFEH is the only organization that promotes and patronizes CSR activities in Pakistan and holds CSR competitions every year between industries that excel in various categories of CSR activities.