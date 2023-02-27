FPSC Announces Schedule for CSS 2023 Special Exam

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the schedule for the special examination of Central Superior Services (CSS) for 2023 through an official notification.

The upper age limit for the special exam has been set at 35 years. Interested candidates can apply online until 14 March 2023, and the exam will be held on 14 May 2023.

As the Special CSS Competitive Examination aims to fill up vacancies that remained unfilled through the CSS exam over several years, candidates belonging ONLY to the following provincial/regional quotas are eligible to apply:

Sr. Province/Region Quotas 1 Punjab Minorities only 2 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women and Minorities 3 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minorities only 4 Sindh (Rural) Open for all candidates 5 Sindh (Urban) Open for all candidates 6 Balochistan Open for all candidates 7 Ex-FATA Open for all candidates

Aspiring candidates can apply online through the FPSC’s official website. Any additional information is also available on the website’s page for the CSS Special Exam 2023.