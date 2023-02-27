Islamabad to Get an Outdoor Volcano Display Soon

The Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH), Islamabad, is set to educate the public about the country’s natural history with the construction of an “Outdoor Volcano Display.”

The project will be executed by the Earth Science Division of PMNH and will be located in the surrounding area of the Baluchitherium Model.

The Volcano Display aims to provide visitors with information about the process of volcanism on the oceans and continents. According to PMNH, most volcanoes have steep sides, but some can be gently sloping mountains or even flat tablelands, plateaus, or plains.

Director General of PMNH, Dr. Saima Huma Tanveer, emphasized the importance of volcanoes in natural history and the museum’s mandate to impart education to students and the public about the natural history of Pakistan.

She added that the Volcano Display will provide knowledge to students and the general public about volcano eruptions and help clear their concepts.

The newly constructed Volcano Display is expected to be inaugurated by the Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation in March.

The PMNH already attracts a large number of students from different schools, colleges, and universities and this newly built facility will be another source of attraction and learning for them.

Note: The featured image is only for illustration purposes.