Major Security Breach at PCB Headquarters Gaddafi Stadium Raises Eyebrows

In a major security breach, eight CCTV cameras worth millions of rupees were stolen from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore ahead of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

According to media reports, the cameras were installed to ensure foolproof security and avoid untoward incidents during the Lahore leg of the PSL.

Along with cameras, generator batteries, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) fiber cables were also stolen. The stolen items are valued in the millions of rupees.

Earlier, it is reported that two cases have been filed against the thieves at Gulberg police station, and authorities are currently investigating the incident.

There had previously been speculation that the event would be moved to Karachi due to disagreements between the PCB and the interim provincial government.

The Punjab government had originally demanded Rs. 450 million for security funds, but later reportedly lowered the demand to Rs. 250 million for the security arrangements.

After consulting with franchises, PCB threatened to relocate the Lahore and Pindi matches to Karachi if the Punjab government continues to demand exorbitant charges.

It is worth noting that Gaddafi Stadium hosted its first match of the season where the hosts defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in a high-octane encounter.