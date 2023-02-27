LESCO Bans ACs in Offices to Save Costs

The Chairman of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has prohibited the use of air conditioning units in the company’s offices in reaction to Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif’s recent austerity measures, as per reports.

Reports further reveal that large cars will no longer be acquired, and the staff has been directed to travel in their own cars. Furthermore, employees have been advised to restrict the usage of office-issued vehicles to official activities only.

It is worth mentioning that PM Sharif has implemented various austerity and simplicity initiatives. He has instructed ministers to implement these restrictions, and any violation would not be tolerated. The public has praised this ‘landmark decision’, which is likely to have far-reaching results.

A monitoring committee, led by a cabinet member from a government coalition with participation from all allied parties, will be created to ensure that the provisions are adequately implemented.