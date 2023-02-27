Shoaib Akhtar Sees Shadab Khan as Future Pakistan Captain

Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has lauded Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, for his leadership qualities and potential to lead Pakistan in white-ball cricket in the future.

While speaking on a local TV channel, Shoaib Akhtar stated that Shadab is a smart cricketer who is always looking to improve his skills and is very cautious about his public image.

The world’s fastest bowler further added that the all-rounder has worked hard over the past two years to improve his bowling and fitness, and is always willing to accept his mistakes.

The former pacer went on to say that Shadab is very focused on his career and projecting a positive image, which are important qualities for any potential national team captain.

The Rawalpindi Express said that Shadab, with the backing of coach, Azhar Mahmood, has what it takes to lead United to a title win in the ongoing PSL season.

It is worth noting that Shoaib Akhtar has been in the headlines these days for his inappropriate statements regarding former and current Pakistani cricketers.

Recently, the former pacer stated in an interview that the all-format captain, Babar Azam, is not the biggest brand in Pakistan as he has an issue speaking in English.