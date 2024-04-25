PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Makes 5 Big Changes in 4th T20I Vs. New Zealand

By Sports Desk | Published Apr 25, 2024 | 7:02 pm

In a strategic move, Pakistan has made four significant changes to its starting line-up for the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

The team management has opted to bring in Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan, signalling a shift in their game plan.

The decision to include experienced players like Amir and Imad aims to bolster Pakistan’s bowling attack and provide stability to the middle order. Fakhar Zaman’s inclusion adds firepower to the batting lineup, while Zaman Khan’s presence brings versatility to the team.

Conversely, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, and Irfan Khan Niazi have been sidelined for this match. Rizwan and Niazi’s absence is attributed to injuries, highlighting the physical demands of elite-level cricket.

The changes in the starting line-up reflect Pakistan’s adaptability and willingness to experiment in search of success.

With the series finely poised, these adjustments could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of the match and shaping Pakistan’s campaign against New Zealand. Fans eagerly await the performance of the revamped team as they take on the challenge in the fourth T20I encounter.

Lineup:

Babar Azam (c)
Saim Ayub
Fakhar Zaman
Usman Khan (wk)
Shadab Khan
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imad Wasim
Mohammad Amir
Zaman Khan
Usama Mir
Abbas Afridi

Sports Desk

