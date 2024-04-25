FIH Warns Hockey Federation Over Two Parallel Bodies

In the wake of ongoing turbulence between the two presidential bodies of Pakistan’s hockey federation, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken a decisive step by addressing the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) directly through a letter.

The FIH has asked for clarity about the real representatives of the PHF and who is the actual head of the federation while highlighting the issue of parallel bodies within the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In the current setup of the two parallel bodies, Tariq Bugti is leading one PHF federation while Shehla Raza is heading the other one.

Pakistan’s players will find themselves in a precarious situation if the PHF does not resolve the issue by the end of this week.

FIH has directed the federation to resolve their issues timely otherwise Pakistan’s participation in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and FIH Nations Cup will be in jeopardy.

A meeting will be held by the Ministry for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) which is expected on April 25, the meeting will clarify the position of the PHF and listen to the Shehla Raza faction that made a breakaway federation, and has currently organized a training camp in Karachi.

Pakistan will participate and compete against six teams in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup from May 4 to May 11 while the FIH Nations Cup will be held in Poland from May 31 to June 9.