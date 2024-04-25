PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

FIH Warns Hockey Federation Over Two Parallel Bodies

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 25, 2024 | 6:56 pm

In the wake of ongoing turbulence between the two presidential bodies of Pakistan’s hockey federation, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken a decisive step by addressing the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) directly through a letter.

The FIH has asked for clarity about the real representatives of the PHF and who is the actual head of the federation while highlighting the issue of parallel bodies within the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

ALSO READ

In the current setup of the two parallel bodies, Tariq Bugti is leading one PHF federation while Shehla Raza is heading the other one.

Pakistan’s players will find themselves in a precarious situation if the PHF does not resolve the issue by the end of this week.

FIH has directed the federation to resolve their issues timely otherwise Pakistan’s participation in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and FIH Nations Cup will be in jeopardy.

A meeting will be held by the Ministry for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) which is expected on April 25, the meeting will clarify the position of the PHF and listen to the Shehla Raza faction that made a breakaway federation, and has currently organized a training camp in Karachi.

ALSO READ

Pakistan will participate and compete against six teams in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup from May 4 to May 11 while the FIH Nations Cup will be held in Poland from May 31 to June 9.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>