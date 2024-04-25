PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Former Cricketer Involved in Leopard Attack

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 25, 2024 | 7:14 pm

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall has been admitted to the hospital after a frightening encounter with a leopard.

This incident took place earlier this week, adding to Whittall’s history of close calls with wildlife. Previously, he narrowly escaped an encounter with a large crocodile that had hidden under his bed while he was asleep.

ALSO READ

Confirmation of the leopard attack came from Whittall’s wife, Hannah Stooks-Whittall, through a Facebook post.

She shared that despite the seriousness of the situation, Whittall’s injuries were not as severe as they could have been. This was partly due to the courageous intervention of his faithful k9 companion, Chikara. Chikara bravely stepped in to protect Whittall and fend off the leopard, preventing further harm.

ALSO READ

The incident highlights the inherent risks of living in areas where encounters with dangerous wildlife are common, as is the case in Zimbabwe. Whittall’s resilience and the timely assistance from his canine friend undoubtedly played a crucial role in averting a potential tragedy.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>