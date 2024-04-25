Former Cricketer Involved in Leopard Attack

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall has been admitted to the hospital after a frightening encounter with a leopard.

This incident took place earlier this week, adding to Whittall’s history of close calls with wildlife. Previously, he narrowly escaped an encounter with a large crocodile that had hidden under his bed while he was asleep.

Confirmation of the leopard attack came from Whittall’s wife, Hannah Stooks-Whittall, through a Facebook post.

She shared that despite the seriousness of the situation, Whittall’s injuries were not as severe as they could have been. This was partly due to the courageous intervention of his faithful k9 companion, Chikara. Chikara bravely stepped in to protect Whittall and fend off the leopard, preventing further harm.

The incident highlights the inherent risks of living in areas where encounters with dangerous wildlife are common, as is the case in Zimbabwe. Whittall’s resilience and the timely assistance from his canine friend undoubtedly played a crucial role in averting a potential tragedy.